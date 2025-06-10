Iron & Wine – “Robin’s Egg” (Feat. I’m With Her)

Last month I'm With Her released Wild And Clear And Blue, the folk trio's first album since their 2018 debut See You Around. Now, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins teamed up with Iron & Wine — with whom they're about to head out on a co-headlining tour — for a song called "Robin's Egg."

Sam Beam — the face behind Iron & Wine — wrote and produced "Robin's Egg," and said about it:

I had the start of "Robin’s Egg" kicking around and began finishing the tune earlier this year with I’m With Her in mind. We had already started to plan our summer tour together; I passed it to them with the hope they were up for adding their voices to it and lucky for me they were! I’m looking forward to performing it, and a few other surprises, with them this summer.

The track comes with a video animated and created by Lizi Breit; check it out below along with Iron & Wine's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/05 - Orilla, ON @ Mariposa Folk Festival

07/07 - Viroqua, WI @ Historic Temple Theatre of Viroqua ~

07/08 - Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua ~

07/10 - Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts * ^

07/11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre * ^

07/12 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater * ^

07/13 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre * ^

07/15 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap *

07/17 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Halifax Jazz Festival

07/19 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point * ^

07/20 - Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum * ^

07/21 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater at Look Park * ^

07/23 - Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden * ^

07/24 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre * ^

07/25 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards * ^

07/26 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival - SOLD OUT

09/06 - Evanston, IL @ Evanston Folk Festival

09/12 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/18 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park #

09/19 - Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater #

09/20 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge #

09/22 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery #

09/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

09/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

09/26 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar #

09/27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bel-Aire Backyard #

09/28 - Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass #

09/30 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater #

10/02 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim #

10/03 - Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre #

* co-headline with I’m With Her

# co-headline with Band of Horses

~ support by Elizabeth Moen

^ support by Ken Pomeroy