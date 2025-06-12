Double Wish Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Tattooed Heart”

Double Wish started off the year with the release of their Deeper Ecstasy EP. Today the dream pop duo is announcing their new eponymous debut full-length, slated for August. The shimmering single "Tattooed Heart," which is not an Ariana Grande cover, is out now.

“In a lot of ways, ‘Tattooed Heart’ exists in a liminal space,” the band explains, continuing:

It is vivid and hazy, intimate and universal—where beauty and decay are inseparable. The lyrics are both a response to what is happening musically, and the result of mining the conscious and subconscious mind. "Tattooed Heart" captures the sort of strange duality of feeling grounded one moment and completely disoriented the next. It’s a reflection on waning and longing.

About the self-directed music video, the group's Adam Sabolick expounds:

As Double Wish came into focus, its visual and emotional identity began to emerge in tandem with the music itself. A recurring conversation in the studio was, "What color is this record?" — a kind of synesthetic shorthand for its mood and energy. Blue kept revealing itself — not just as a dominant tone in the album artwork, but as an emotional undercurrent: expressive, moody, exciting, and expansive. That color became a through-line in the video as well.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tattooed Heart"

02 "Riptide"

03 "Diamond Bridge"

04 "Papers"

05 "You"

06 "Seatbelt (Deeper Ecstasy)"

07 "Sunny Sight"

08 "How Often Do You Think Of Me"

09 "Crystal Day"

10 "Caught In A Feeling"

Double Wish is out 8/22 via Hit The North. Pre-order it here.