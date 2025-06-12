Robin Kester – “An Hour Per Day”

Robin Kester's forthcoming album Dark Sky Reserve is gonna be a good one. “Departure” and “Happy Sad (It’s A Party)” have served as hypnotic singles, and now the Dutch chamber pop musician is back with another gem called "An Hour Per Day."

“I was stuck in my head and struggling to write. So, I followed some simple advice: spend one hour a day doing something you love," Kester explains. "For me, that became working on this song. What started as a guitar-based demo and a piano noodle grew into a layered, mostly instrumental track shaped by intuitive improvisation, tension, and happy accidents.”

Dive in below.

<a href="https://robinkester.bandcamp.com/album/dark-sky-reserve">Dark Sky Reserve by Robin Kester</a>

Dark Sky Reserve is out 9/12 via Memphis Industries.