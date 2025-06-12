Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Robin Kester – “An Hour Per Day”

10:21 AM EDT on June 12, 2025

Danique van Kesteren

Robin Kester's forthcoming album Dark Sky Reserve is gonna be a good one. “Departure” and “Happy Sad (It’s A Party)” have served as hypnotic singles, and now the Dutch chamber pop musician is back with another gem called "An Hour Per Day."

“I was stuck in my head and struggling to write. So, I followed some simple advice: spend one hour a day doing something you love," Kester explains. "For me, that became working on this song. What started as a guitar-based demo and a piano noodle grew into a layered, mostly instrumental track shaped by intuitive improvisation, tension, and happy accidents.”

Dive in below.

Dark Sky Reserve is out 9/12 via Memphis Industries.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025