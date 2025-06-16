Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Cass McCombs Announces New Album Interior Live Oak: Hear “Peace”

10:06 AM EDT on June 16, 2025

In March Cass McCombs performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and released the song "Priestess." It turns out that's the opening track to his new record Interior Live Oak, which he's announcing today. The second single "Peace" is out now.

Interior Live Oak serves as the follow-up to the veteran singer-songwriter's surprise 2024 album Seed Cake On Leap Year. "Peace," though meditating on goodbyes, is sonically sunny and graceful, finding contentment through acceptance: "I bid you peace, my friend/ Nothing to conquer/ Nothing to defend," he lulls over breezy guitar. He also has upcoming tour dates with Father John Misty and MJ Lenderman; check them out below along with "Peace."

TRACKLIST:
01 "Priestess"
02 "Peace"
03 "Missionary Bell"
04 "Miss Mabee"
05 "Home At Last"
06 "I'm Not Ashamed"
07 "Who Removed The Cellar Door?"
08 "A Girl Named Dogie"
09 "Asphodel"
10 "I Never Dream About Trains"
11 "Van Wyck Expressway"
12 "Lola Montez Danced The Spider Dance"
13 "Juvenile"
14 "Diamonds In The Mine"
15 "Strawberry Moon"
16 "Interior Live Oak"

TOUR DATES:
08/13 - Porto, PT @ Paredes de Coura ^
08/17 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival ^
08/19 - Bristol, UK @Lantern Hall ^
08/20 - London, UK @Bush Hall ^
08/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES ^
08/23 - Galway, IE @ Leisureland * %
08/24 - Dublin, IE @ Wider Than Pictures Festival * %
08/25 - Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall * %
08/26 - Cork, IE @ City Hall * %
08/28 - Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland * %
08/29 - Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland * %
09/10 - San Diego, CA @The Casbah ^
09/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall & ^
09/12 - Riverside, CA @Farmhouse ^

* with Father John Misty
& with MJ Lenderman, Nap Eyes
% Solo
^ Full Band Performance

Interior Live Oak is out 8/15 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Silvia Grav

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025