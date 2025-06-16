Cass McCombs Announces New Album Interior Live Oak: Hear “Peace”

In March Cass McCombs performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and released the song "Priestess." It turns out that's the opening track to his new record Interior Live Oak, which he's announcing today. The second single "Peace" is out now.

Interior Live Oak serves as the follow-up to the veteran singer-songwriter's surprise 2024 album Seed Cake On Leap Year. "Peace," though meditating on goodbyes, is sonically sunny and graceful, finding contentment through acceptance: "I bid you peace, my friend/ Nothing to conquer/ Nothing to defend," he lulls over breezy guitar. He also has upcoming tour dates with Father John Misty and MJ Lenderman; check them out below along with "Peace."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Priestess"

02 "Peace"

03 "Missionary Bell"

04 "Miss Mabee"

05 "Home At Last"

06 "I'm Not Ashamed"

07 "Who Removed The Cellar Door?"

08 "A Girl Named Dogie"

09 "Asphodel"

10 "I Never Dream About Trains"

11 "Van Wyck Expressway"

12 "Lola Montez Danced The Spider Dance"

13 "Juvenile"

14 "Diamonds In The Mine"

15 "Strawberry Moon"

16 "Interior Live Oak"

TOUR DATES:

08/13 - Porto, PT @ Paredes de Coura ^

08/17 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival ^

08/19 - Bristol, UK @Lantern Hall ^

08/20 - London, UK @Bush Hall ^

08/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES ^

08/23 - Galway, IE @ Leisureland * %

08/24 - Dublin, IE @ Wider Than Pictures Festival * %

08/25 - Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall * %

08/26 - Cork, IE @ City Hall * %

08/28 - Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland * %

08/29 - Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland * %

09/10 - San Diego, CA @The Casbah ^

09/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall & ^

09/12 - Riverside, CA @Farmhouse ^

* with Father John Misty

& with MJ Lenderman, Nap Eyes

% Solo

^ Full Band Performance

Interior Live Oak is out 8/15 via Domino. Pre-order it here.