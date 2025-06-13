Nightshift – “Dice” & “Firefly”

Last year, the Glasgow post-punkers Nighshift released their album Homosapien. Right now, Nighshift are touring Europe with Horsegirl, and they've just shared two new tracks as a double A-side single. "Dice" is a playfully skronky lark, while "Firefly" is more of a beatific groove, though it's just as playfully skronky in its own way. It's important to note that Nightshift aren't asking any money for these songs. Instead, they're trying to raise funds for a good cause.

On Bandcamp, Nighshift are offering "Dice" and "Firefly" as free downloads, and they're asking people to make direct donations to Children Not Numbers, an aid organization that's helping kids in Gaza during Israel's campaign of starvation and genocide. The songs are good, and that makes me like them more. Listen below.