All Under Heaven & High. Share Split Single “Moving On” / “Someone You Adore”

Two of New Jersey’s finest gaze-adjacent bands, All Under Heaven and recent Band To Watch honorees High., have come together for a split single, "Moving On" / "Someone You Adore," via Sunday Records. The tracks are a pair of best buds in distortive sludge bliss. "Moving On" feels a bit brighter comparatively to the anxious drums and piercing guitars on "Someone You Adore." Turns out, both deal with complicated emotions that can bubble inside like a forgotten teapot.

"'Moving On' reflects on feelings of confidence and overcoming self doubt," All Under Heaven vocalist Nick DeFrabritus shared. "I tend to be very self conscious and have a low self esteem regardless of any success or failure. Whether that's due to my mental health or the time we are living in; I'm not too sure. I am trying to regain my confidence and understand my worth through this song. Reassuring to myself that I deserve to be here and I'm not going anywhere, regardless of what anyone thinks."

High.'s Christian Castan explained that “‘Someone You Adore’ is about the quiet devastation of longing. When someone feels so close, but emotionally miles away. I wrote it to sound like a memory you can’t stop replaying. ‘Perception can become its own kind of truth’ — What we feel and what’s real aren’t always the same thing. Simple on purpose, to echo all things left unsaid.”

Listen to both tracks below.