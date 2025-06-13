Brian Wilson’s Last-Recorded, Previously Unreleased Solo Music Shared By Jonathan Wilson

A couple days ago, we lost pop music visionary Brian Wilson. Since the news of his passing, there's been a massive outpour of admiration for the late Beach Boy. Yesterday, Grammy nominated producer and musician John Wilson (of no relation to Brian), who has worked with musicians like Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, Margo Price, and DAWES, shared videos of the last music Brian Wilson recorded before he died.

The caption over a video of the recorded music reads:

This is unreleased solo Brian Wilson music that myself and Drew Erickson made here in Topanga with Brian, Joe Thomas, the Jardins, we made two amazing songs and joe and brian both were loving it, I was talking to Joe on the phone everyday as we were interpreting what they wanted (rip JT) we were on top of the world having endless freedom overdubbing all of these instruments with brian and the guys singing on top.... this album never got finished and these tracks will live on my drive in obscurity, but they're really great, RIP to the king, BW.

In a second video of different music, the caption reads:

Brian Wilson's last recorded music i did here in Topanga with Drew Erickson, this was the second song we did 'September 'it's BW, Joe Thomas, The Jardines and myself.. This was all part of a BW solo album that I was meant to co-produce, and after Joe passed away, it all ended up vanishing, but these 2 tracks i'm very proud of working on, regardless of! RIP BW

Listen to the clips below.