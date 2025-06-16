Nation Of Language Announce New Album Dance Called Memory: Hear “I’m Not Ready For The Change”

New York synthpoppers Nation Of Language were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2018, and they've became an ultra-consistent force since then. Earlier this year, Nation Of Language signed to Sub Pop and released their single "Inept Apollo." Now, they've announced plans to release the new album Dance Called Memory, the follow-up to their 2023 LP Strange Disciple, later this year.

Nation Of Language recorded Dance Called Memory with past producer Nick Millhiser, of Holy Ghost! and the current LCD Soundsystem touring lineup. "Inept Apollo" is on the album, and so is new single "I'm Not Ready For The Change." It's a blinky synth track with a rickety drum-machine beat and a whole lot of dreamy effects on the vocals and guitars. I'd say it fulls up a room quite pleasantly.

Here's what Nation Of Language leader Ian Richard Devaney says about the new album:

There is a dichotomy between the Kraftwerk school of thought and the Brian Eno school of thought, each of which I’ve been drawn to at different points. I’ve read about how Kraftwerk wanted to remove all of the humanity from their music, but Eno often spoke about wanting to make synthesized music that felt distinctly human. As much as Kraftwerk is a sonically foundational influence, with this record I leaned much more towards the Eno school of thought. In this era quickly being defined by the rise of AI supplanting human creators, I’m focusing more on the human condition, and I need the underlying music to support that… Instead of hopelessness, I want to leave the listener with a feeling of us really seeing one another, that our individual struggles can actually unite us in empathy.

Nation Of Language are all set to open Death Cab For Cutie's Plans 20th-anniversary shows this summer, and then they'll head out on headlining tours of North America and Europe. Along the way, they'll share the stage with openers like Greet Death, Safe Mind, deeper, and Westerman. Below, check out the John MacKay-directed video for "I'm Not Ready For The Change," the Dance Called Memory tracklist, and the band's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Can’t Face Another One"

02 "In Another Life"

03 "Silhouette"

04 "Now That You’re Gone"

05 "I’m Not Ready For The Change"

06 "Can You Reach Me"

07 "Inept Apollo"

08 "Under The Water"

09 "In Your Head"

10 "Nights Of Weight"

TOUR DATES:

8/02 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena @

8/05 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre @

8/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount @

8/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount @

8/21 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom !

8/22 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater !

8/23 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

9/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %

9/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +

9/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

9/21 - Boston, MA @ Royale #

9/23 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

9/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

9/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

9/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom #

9/29 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown #

9/30 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

10/02 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre #

10/04 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

10/05 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat #

10/08 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl ^

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

10/13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater ^

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater*

10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

10/21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

10/22 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Bomb Factory *

10/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

10/26 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

10/27 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

11/06-07 - Dublin, Ireland @ Opium $

11/08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester ^

11/09 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s ^

11/11 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed ^

11/12 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse ^

11/14 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre ^

11/15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg ^

11/16 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje ^

11/18 - Cologne, Germany @ Gloria ^

11/19 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich ^

11/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle ^

11/22 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum ^

11/23 - Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

11/26 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

11/27 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

11/28 - Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV

@ with Death Cab For Cutie

! with Safe Mind

# with Greet Death

* with Deeper

^ with Westerman

+ with Horse Jumper of Love

% with A. Savage

$ with Telekura

Dance With Memory is out 9/19 on Sub Pop.