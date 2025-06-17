Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Westside Cowboy Announce Debut EP This Better Be Something Great: Hear: “Alright Alright Alright”

3:19 PM EDT on June 17, 2025

Westside Cowboy caught our attention with "I’ve Never Met Anyone I Thought I Could Really Love (Until I Met You)," which was a hell of a debut song. The Manchester indie rock quartet returned with "Shells" in April, and now they're announcing their debut EP This Better Be Something Great. The lead single “Alright Alright Alright” is an energetic Western epic.

“This song was the first original thing we ever played as a band, before we had any real ambition for the project to reach the ears of anyone outside of that room," Westside Cowboy explain in a statement. "It is a punk song about a cowboy, and if anyone can take away any more from it than that, consider us impressed.”

Listen below.

This Better Be Something Great is out 8/8 via Nice Swan Recordings/Heist Or Hit.

Joe Moss

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025