Westside Cowboy Announce Debut EP This Better Be Something Great: Hear: “Alright Alright Alright”

Westside Cowboy caught our attention with "I’ve Never Met Anyone I Thought I Could Really Love (Until I Met You)," which was a hell of a debut song. The Manchester indie rock quartet returned with "Shells" in April, and now they're announcing their debut EP This Better Be Something Great. The lead single “Alright Alright Alright” is an energetic Western epic.

“This song was the first original thing we ever played as a band, before we had any real ambition for the project to reach the ears of anyone outside of that room," Westside Cowboy explain in a statement. "It is a punk song about a cowboy, and if anyone can take away any more from it than that, consider us impressed.”

Listen below.

This Better Be Something Great is out 8/8 via Nice Swan Recordings/Heist Or Hit.