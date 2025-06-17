The Mary Onettes – “Hurricane Heart” & “Eyes Open” (Feat. Makthaverskan’s Maja Milner)

Swedish dream-poppers the Mary Onettes haven't released a full-length album since 2013's Hit The Waves. These days, they operate on a part-time basis, occasionally releasing singles like 2023's "Easy Hands" and "Forever Before Love." Today, they've got two moody, spacious new tracks.

"Hurricane Heart," the first track from the Mary Onettes' new two-song single, is a shimmering, reverb-drenched jangle with a bit of New Order-style deadpan in its melodies. On "Eyes Open," the group's other new song, lead singer Henrik Ekström shares the mic with Maja Milner, of Swedish indie-pop greats Makthaverskan. Check out both songs below.

"Hurricane Heart" b/w "Eyes Open' is out now on Welfare Sounds & Records.