$ilkmoney – “THE JURY DUTY SEAFOOD BOIL BAG FROM THE LYFE JENNINGS PAPERWORK PARTY”

Next month, the Richmond internet-rap weirdo $ilkmoney will release his new album Who Waters The Wilting Giving Tree Once The Leaves Dry Up And The Fruits No Longer Bear?, his first solo LP since 2022's I Don’t Give A Fuck About This Rap Shit, Imma Just Drop Until I Don’t Feel Like It Anymore. We've already posted the single "NEVER TRUST A BITCH THA- *EXPLODES*," and now he's followed it up with a new track called "THE JURY DUTY SEAFOOD BOIL BAG FROM THE LYFE JENNINGS PAPERWORK PARTY." As you might've noticed, this guy is good at naming things.

$ilkmoney has a dazzlingly verbose flow and a sly sense of humor, and both of them come across on the new track. There's a bit where he says, "For this next bit I spew, I'ma rap just like Kendrick do/ Emphasize my T's when I spit it on words like 'tennis shoes,'" and then he does exactly that for the next few lines. The bars are too fast and intricate for you to catch everything on first listen, and there's a decent chance I'm mangling that quote. But he's got enough force of personality that I at least want to try.

"THE JURY DUTY SEAFOOD BOIL BAG FROM THE LYFE JENNINGS PAPERWORK PARTY" has a Mark Gower-directed video in which $ilkmoney and past collaborator Fly Anakin play stoner line cooks at what looks like a nasty diner. $ilkmoney has also shared his new album's tracklist, and I'd like like to draw your attention to the fact that there's a song called "'OOPS HONEY I SHRUNK MYSELF WITH THE HONEY I SHRUNK THE KIDS RAY MACHINE AND CRAWLED INTO YOUR DICKHOLE BY ACCIDENT :O'." Amazing. Below, check out the video and the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "PNEUMONOULTRAMICROSPOPIC(NOBODY)SILICOVOLCANOCONIOSIS"

02 "WELL I’LL BE A MONKEY’S UNCLE"

03 "'OOPS HONEY I SHRUNK MYSELF WITH THE HONEY I SHRUNK THE KIDS RAY MACHINE AND CRAWLED INTO YOUR DICKHOLE BY ACCIDENT :O'"

04 "A WHALE IS ONLY AS BLUE AS YOU SAY IT IS, SO, IT’S 2"

05 "WE SNUCK THE BISCUIT IN THE TUNNEL AND DIN EEN NEED TO"

06 "PROLLY WOULDN’T BE HERE IF WE WOULDA BEEN KILLED THAT N***A KING BACH"

07 "BIG FAT JELLY DA CHILI DAAAWG LUVAH LUVAH"

08 "FIRST I GIVE UP, THEN I GIVE IN, THEN I GIVE ALL"

09 "I’VE BEEN DOING THIS THING WRONG THE WHOLE TIME, THAT’S CRAZY, HOLUP"

10 "FUUUCK, BABY, YOU’RE SO SEXY WHEN YOU’RE TERRIFIED"

11 "THERE ARE HILLS AND MOUNTAINS BETWEEN US, ALWAYS SOMETHING TO GET OVER"

12 "THE $400 CHEESEBURGER FROM THE WINDOW SHOPPER VIDEO WAS JUST A BIG MAC -_____-"

13 "THE JURY DUTY SEAFOOD BOIL BAG FROM THE LYFE JENNINGS PAPERWORK PARTY"

14 "NEVER TRUST A BITCH THA- *EXPLODES*"

15 "UNNERVING PRESENCE OF THE BLACK HAND"

Who Waters The Wilting Giving Tree Once The Leaves Dry Up And The Fruits No Longer Bear? is out 7/18 on Lex.