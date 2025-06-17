Winter – “Misery” (Feat. Horse Jumper Of Love)

Remember when Kanye rapped about cooking up summer in the winter? We're about to get a whole album of Winter in the summer. LA shoegazer Samira Winter will release her album Adult Romantix in August. Upon announcing the album, she shared its opening track "Just Like A Flower." Today we get another preview featuring one of Winter's prominent indie rock peers.

"Misery," the new Adult Romantix single, is a collaboration with Dimitri Giannopoulos of Boston slowcore/shoegaze favorites Horse Jumper Of Love. Whereas the last single showed off the punchier, more crystalline side of Winter's sound, this one is gauzier and dreamier. She shared this statement:

This song was written with my friend Alex Craig. At first, we imagined a fictional story about being in love with someone who was unavailable, leaning into the romanticization of indulging in a kind of sadness. However, during the recording process, the story of Elliott Smith’s love and tragic death came up, which in turn inspired the song title and the rest of the lyrics written by Dimitri. The song was originally written at a faster tempo, but we discovered that slowing it down on the tape machine created an interesting androgynous effect on my voice.

Hear that effect in action below.

Adult Romantix is out 8/22 via Winspear.