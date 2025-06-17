Dean Johnson Announces New Album I Hope We Can Still Be Friends: Hear “Before You Hit The Ground”

Last month Dean Johnson revealed his signing to Saddle Creek and released the song “Blue Moon.” Today the Seattle-based singer-songwriter is announcing his sophomore album I Hope We Can Still Be Friends. The disarming single "Before You Hit The Ground" is out now.

"This song speaks to the challenges I’ve had writing upbeat lyrics, and more broadly suggests how difficult it’s become to feel hopeful amidst the literal and figurative tornadoes and tempests surrounding all of us," he explains. "These sentiments contrast references to Buddy Holly, a guy renowned for finding the sunny side. Ultimately, it has more congruity with his plane going down and evokes the growing divide between us and the chances of happy outcomes. Hey Buddy, did ya close your eyes and pray that you would wake up?"

I Hope We Can Still Be Friends is produced by Sera Cahoone and follows Johnson's 2023 debut Nothing For Me, Please, which came out on his 50th birthday. The lyrics of "Before You Hit The Ground" possess an incisive, clever profundity, especially as he begins with the curious lines: "How do you put the sun in a song?/ I still can’t find a way/ I don’t know why, but I always get it wrong." Watch the Ryan McMackin-directed music video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Before You Hit The Ground"

02 "Carol"

03 "So Much Better"

04 "Painted Smile"

05 "The Man In The Booth"

06 "Hang Youie"

07 "Death Of The Party"

08 "Shake Me"

09 "Perfect Stranger"

10 "Winter Song"

11 "A Long Goodbye"

I Hope We Can Still Be Friends is out 8/22 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.