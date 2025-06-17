Chastity Belt – “Loaded Painted Red” (764-Hero Cover)

Some of Washington's finest imports are joining forces for a Suicide Squeeze split: Walla Walla's Chastity Belt are sharing a cover of the now-defunct Seattle indie rock band 764-Hero's "Loaded Painted Red" while 764-Hero are rereleasing the 1998 fan-favorite.

"I've been a fan of 764-Hero for a while now, and 'Loaded Painted Red' is one of my faves!" Chastity Belt's Julia Shapiro said in a statement. "It was hard to do the song justice, because the original is so perfect, but we also had fun reimagining it and making it our own... our first ever recorded cover!"

John Atkins of 764-Hero added, "I was so happy hearing the Chastity Belt version of 'Loaded Painted Red.' I’m a big fan of them as a band and as people and their rendition really moved me. I feel very lucky to be linked with Polly and James and David and Chastity Belt and this is a memento I will cherish."

Chastity Belt's last LP, 2024's Live Laugh Love, was our Album Of The Week. Hear Chastity Belt's take on "Loaded Painted Red" below along with the original.

The physical 7" is out 8/15 via Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order it here.