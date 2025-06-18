Skip to Content
Steve Gunn Announces New Instrumental Album Music For Writers: Hear “Slow Singers On The Hill”

12:12 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

The Brooklyn-based guitar virtuoso Steve Gunn always keeps busy. In the past year or so, he's joined the avant-garde supergroup Beings and released an album, dropped another album from his Gunn-Truscinski Duo, and shared the 21-minute solo composition "Clean Floor." Today, Gunn announces a new solo album of meditative instrumentals, and it's called Music For Writers. As a writer, I appreciate his consideration.

Steve Gunn recorded Music For Writers by himself in Brooklyn, Berlin, and at an art residency in Latvia. He kept the setup minimal, using nothing but guitar, synth, and field recordings. It's Gunn's first solo instrumental album, and he says that the record is "meant to accompany thought and inspire another way." There are no singers on lead single "Slow Singers On The Hill." Instead, it's a free-floating ambient track with more synth than guitar. Listen to "Slow Singers On The Hill" and check out the Music For Writers tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Sky (debesis)"
02 "Safety"
03 "Park Entrance"
04 "Mossy Stump"
05 "Cat"
06 "Slow Singers On The Hill"
07 "Sunday"
08 "Snow / Water"
09 "Dog"
10 "Pedvale Sunrise"

Music For Writers is out 8/15 on Three Lobed Recordings.

Jamie Kelter Davis

