Stereogum had a great time at Primavera Sound Barcelona. We saw Turnstile at 3 a.m., and Tom and I waited 45 minutes for a cheeseburger that I made him score after (it's an 8). But we were primarily at the festival to ask performers questions like "how important is being able to do a backflip in the music industry today?" Watch our interview subjects weigh in below (and follow us on TikTok!).