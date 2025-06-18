Skip to Content
2:52 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

How Important Is Being Able To Do A Backflip In The Music Industry Today?

Stereogum had a great time at Primavera Sound Barcelona. We saw Turnstile at 3 a.m., and Tom and I waited 45 minutes for a cheeseburger that I made him score after (it's an 8). But we were primarily at the festival to ask performers questions like "how important is being able to do a backflip in the music industry today?" Watch our interview subjects weigh in below (and follow us on TikTok!).

@stereogum

The question on every artist's mind in 2025 @Isabella Lovestory @Chat Pile @magdalenabaymusic @waxahatchee @The Hard Quartet @waterfromyoureyes @Primavera Sound #BensonBoone #backflip #IsabellaLovestory #ChatPile #MagdalenaBay #ThisIsLorelei #Waxahatchee #theHardQuartet #StephenMalkmus #WaterFromYourEyes #Momma #PrimaveraSound #musicindustry

♬ original sound - stereogum

