Goon – “Begin Here”

It's always exciting when Goon unveil a new song. The latest, "Begin Here," comes from the psych-pop band's rapidly approaching Dream 3, which has already given us the winsome tracks "Closer To" and "Patsy's Twin." Today's offering is a steadily drifting, loosely hallucinatory pop track that lets Kenny Becker's androgynous vocals shine. It's all building to the refrain "Lemme cry to Tamara," a reference to Goon bassist and backing vocalist Tamara Simons.

Becker's backstory on the track:

I had this reversed guitar progression kicking around for a little while, and I showed a demo version to Tamara on tour sometime in 2023. She insisted on putting it on the next record. Lyrically, it became a meditation on heartbreak. Feeling like some kind of maimed and dying animal in the middle of a canyon, or something. Tamara was really there for me during that heartbreak so it felt right to mention her in the song.

Watch Zack Campbell's video for "Begin Here" below.

Dream 3 is out 7/11 via Born Losers.