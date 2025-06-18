Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Goon – “Begin Here”

3:56 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

Sabrina Gutierrez

It's always exciting when Goon unveil a new song. The latest, "Begin Here," comes from the psych-pop band's rapidly approaching Dream 3, which has already given us the winsome tracks "Closer To" and "Patsy's Twin." Today's offering is a steadily drifting, loosely hallucinatory pop track that lets Kenny Becker's androgynous vocals shine. It's all building to the refrain "Lemme cry to Tamara," a reference to Goon bassist and backing vocalist Tamara Simons.

Becker's backstory on the track:

I had this reversed guitar progression kicking around for a little while, and I showed a demo version to Tamara on tour sometime in 2023. She insisted on putting it on the next record. Lyrically, it became a meditation on heartbreak. Feeling like some kind of maimed and dying animal in the middle of a canyon, or something. Tamara was really there for me during that heartbreak so it felt right to mention her in the song.

Watch Zack Campbell's video for "Begin Here" below.

Dream 3 is out 7/11 via Born Losers.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025