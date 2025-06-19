Skip to Content
Cleo Reed Announces New Album Cuntry: Hear Two Songs

9:55 AM EDT on June 19, 2025

On her ambitious new double LP Cuntry, Brooklyn's Cleo Reed merges the seemingly disparate musical traditions of Southern folk and electronic hip-hop into a singular statement of purpose. The self-produced 14-track collection, due out four weeks from now, is billed as an exploration of "the emotional and physical weight of labor in America," and its contributors list includes billy woods, Nick Hakim, Elliott Skinner, Momo Boyd of Infinity Song, Isa Reyes, Matthew Jamal, Annahstasia, and more.

Cuntry is quite the rewarding odyssey, and Reed is teasing it today with the release of two advance tracks, "Americana" and "Da Da Da." She's also playing a free show tonight in Dumbo, Brooklyn at Live At The Archway. Hear the new songs below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Salt N’ Lime"
02 "I Been Out Here Hustlin" (Feat. Isa Reyes)
03 "Women At War"
04 "Ninelives" (Feat. Michele Rosewoman)
05 "Tally The Bill" (Feat. Momo Boyd, Malaya, Harlem Farr, Matthew Jamal, Kyle Kidd, Isa Reyes)
06 "Sleep Song" (Feat. Elliott Skinner)
07 "Always The Horse, Never The Jockey" (Feat. Iwewe)
08 "Americana"
09 "Da Da Da"
10 "Wash All Over Me"
11 "Baseball"
12 "Strike!" (Feat. billy woods)
13 "No Borders"
14 "Nona’s Jam"

Cuntry is out 7/17.

Tosin Popoola

