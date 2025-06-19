Homeboy Sandman & Sonnyjim Announce New Album Soli Deo Gloria: Hear “Sound And Fury”

Homeboy Sandman has been a fixture on the underground rap world for a really long time. You know who loves him? Doja Cat. I thought that was interesting. Homeboy Sandman's dense, wordy, self-deprecating style has been pretty consistent over the course of his career, but it's always refreshing to hear him drop the antics and lock in. That's what he does on "Sound And Fury," the first single from his upcoming album Soli Deo Gloria.

Soli Deo Gloria is a full-length collaboration with Sonnyjim, a UK rapper/producer who has worked with people like Heems, Conway, and the late MF DOOM. On Soli Deo Gloria, Sonnyjim doesn't rap, but he's the sole producer. His beat for lead single "Sound And Fury" is a hypnotic, jazz-inflected simmer, and it gets a different kind of performance out of Homeboy Sandman. Below, check out "Sound And Fury" and the Soli Deo Gloria tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Books"

02 "Most Realist"

03 "Nothing Less"

04 "Can't Stop Me"

05 "Not A Killer"

06 "Do You Love Me"

07 "Sound And Fury"

08 "Moon Lullaby"

09 "There And Back"

10 "Guilty"

Soli Deo Gloria is out 7/24 on Dirty Looks/We Buy Gold.