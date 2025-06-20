KATSEYE Share Charli XCX Collab “Gabriela” With Jessica Alba-Starring Video

This past April, the quasi K-pop group KATSEYE (a project between US-based Geffen Records and South Korea-based Hybe) released the confounding "Gnarly," their first single of the year. It's an abrasive, campy hyperpop track that was originally written by Alice Longyu Gao as searing take on LA vapidity. Today, they released the follow-up track "Gabriela," which takes a sharp left turn from its predecessor with a svelt Spanish guitar melody and a chorus that's a rip on Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene."

"Gabriela" is the second single from their forthcoming EP Beautiful Chaos that's out June 27. The single credits feature pop heavy hitters Charli XCX, Andrew Wyatt, Ali Tamposi John Ryan, and Sara Schell.

It also comes with a dramatic telenovela-inspired video directed by Thomas Huang that stars Jessica Alba as a Godfather-esque boss who's looking for her empire's successor. It features lots of smashed glass, plenty of crocodile tears, a tortured dummy, a chopped finger in spaghetti, and a faux Jerry Springer Show scene where the audience starts acting like cats.

“Our music video for ‘Gabriela’ is vibrant, colorful, dramatic, and full of heart,” KATSEYE shared. “We leaned into the world of telenovelas because they’re iconic and over-the-top in the best possible way – from the acting to hair and wardrobe. We tried to honor that spirit while having fun with the concept. It’s all love, all homage, and definitely all drama!"

Watch all the catfighting below.

Beautiful Chaos EP is out June 27 via HYBE x Geffen Records.