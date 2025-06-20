JADE – “Plastic Box”

Skip to Content
10:51 AM EDT on June 20, 2025

JADE is Jade Thirlwall, a former member of the hugely popular UK girl group Little Mix. Last year, JADE made a big splash with the release of her first solo single "Angel Of My Dreams," a giddy and ambitious pop anthem that became a cult sensation even as it crossed over to proper mainstream-hit status in the UK. She followed that single with the delightful one-two punch of "IT girl and "FUFN (Fuck You For Now)," and she'll release That's Showbiz Baby!, her first solo album, later this year. Today, she's got another very strong new single, a bittersweet dance banger called "Plastic Box."

"Plastic Box" has a fast, hammering house beat, and it somehow threads the line between that physicality and its pretty melody and vulnerable, emotional lyrics. Good song! In a press release, JADE says, "'Plastic Box' is about that irrational and toxic insecurity within us when we think about our partner's previous relationships, even though we know everyone has a past. It’s a happy-sad pop song and one of my favorite songs I've ever written." The song's video references Madonna's "Don't Tell Me" clip, and it makes a lot of use of a heart-shaped mylar balloon, much like her buddies Fontaines D.C.'s current live show. Check it out below.

That's Showbiz Baby! is out 9/12 on RCA. JADE will play Glastonbury next weekend.

