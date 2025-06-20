Bruno Mars Shares “Bonde do Brunão” For Fortnite Festival Return

Bruno Mars has had a weirdly successful few years in the pop music sphere. Following 2021's An Evening With Silk Sonic, he's only released collaborative singles, including the morbid ballad "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga, the chronically catchy "APT." with Rosé, and, most recently, "Fat Juicy & Wet" with Sexyy Red. Now, he's got a new single out called "Bonde do Brunão." It was initially teased on TikTok but premiered a few days ago via Fortnite.

Mars was announced as the next concert artist for Fortnite Festival Season 9. Some people were not happy about this since this is the second time the singer appeared in the Battle Royale. He made his debut back in 2021 as a part of the Chapter 3: Season 1 Silk Sonic Set. There was a rumor circulating that Deadmau5 was supposed to be the concert artist this time around.

From my understanding, "Bonde do Brunão" is promotional tour song that Mars made for his 15-show stretch he did in Brazil. It's only a minute long and, basically it's him singing about arriving in Brazil and how, because he is now in Brazil, the party is now in Brazil. Listen below.