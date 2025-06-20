Audrey Hobert Shares Second Single “Bowling Alley,” Plays First Show

Audrey Hobert is the latest rising queen of suburban girl pop. Last month, she released her wildly catchy single "Sue Me," which seemed to come out of nowhere. Turns out she's already penned songs alongside her close childhood friend Gracie Abrams. Today, she's shared another brilliantly written single "Bowling Alley," a playful acoustic gem that wrestles with clout vampires and that nagging feeling no one wants you at the party.

“‘Bowling alley’ is about thinking nobody wants you to go to their party even though you were cordially invited (self-involved feeling), and also about people who you’ve known for years only acknowledging you when you do something exciting artistically and in the public eye,” she said. “I’ve experienced both things, and I thought, ‘Heck, put it to music girl.’ ‘Bowling alley’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. If Audrey Hobert were a song, it would probably be this one.”

Below, watch the self-directed "Bowling Alley" video and clips from her first live performance at the Slipper Room in New York from this past week.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tylerxcorke/video/7517121294198983943