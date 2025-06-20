Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Audrey Hobert Shares Second Single “Bowling Alley,” Plays First Show

2:54 PM EDT on June 20, 2025

Audrey Hobert is the latest rising queen of suburban girl pop. Last month, she released her wildly catchy single "Sue Me," which seemed to come out of nowhere. Turns out she's already penned songs alongside her close childhood friend Gracie Abrams. Today, she's shared another brilliantly written single "Bowling Alley," a playful acoustic gem that wrestles with clout vampires and that nagging feeling no one wants you at the party.

“‘Bowling alley’ is about thinking nobody wants you to go to their party even though you were cordially invited (self-involved feeling), and also about people who you’ve known for years only acknowledging you when you do something exciting artistically and in the public eye,” she said. “I’ve experienced both things, and I thought, ‘Heck, put it to music girl.’ ‘Bowling alley’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. If Audrey Hobert were a song, it would probably be this one.”

Below, watch the self-directed "Bowling Alley" video and clips from her first live performance at the Slipper Room in New York from this past week.

@peppideutsch

If you want Audrey to play sue me twice… all you Gotta do is ask her! @Audrey Hobert #audreyhobert #slipperroom

♬ original sound - Peppi?
@soundsbyspencyr

QUEEN @Audrey Hobert i love Sue me + all the new songs ahhhh #audreyhobert #sueme #nyc #live #concerts

♬ original sound - Sounds by Spencyr

https://www.tiktok.com/@tylerxcorke/video/7517121294198983943

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025