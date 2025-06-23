Golden Apples Announce New Album Shooting Star: Hear “Noonday Demon”

In 2023, Golden Apples released the album Bananasugarfire. The following year the Philly shoegaze crew had friends like Dazy and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal reimagine some of the songs. Now they're back with the announcement of their fourth LP Shooting Star.

The fuzzy lead single "Noonday Demon" is out now, and "addresses the way anxiety and paranoia can make you sort of lose track of yourself and your identity — turning your world upside down and alienating you from the people around you at the same time,” bandleader Russell Edling explains. Watch the Andrew Shearer-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Another Grand Offering For The Swine"

02 "Noonday Demon"

03 "Mind"

04 "Ditto"

05 "Freeeee"

06 "Divine Blight"

07 "Happy"

08 "Feliz"

09 "Breeze"

10 "Fantasia"

11 "Song For The Record Exchange"

12 "How Long Must I Stay In This Place"

TOUR DATES:

06/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls w/ Joyce Manor

06/27 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club w/ Joyce Manor

08/03 - New York, NY @ Bazooka! Fest

08/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA w/ Finom

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Philly Music Fest

Shooting Star is out 9/19 via Lame-O. Pre-order it here.