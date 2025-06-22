Drake And Roger Clemens Walked Morgan Wallen To The Stage In Houston

It appears that Morgan Wallen, whose recent triple-LP I'm The Problem is now the #1 album in the country for the fifth week in a row, tries to give himself the star treatment whenever he can. That includes making some conspicuous exits as well as some high-profile entrances. He likes to do sports-style walk-ons at his concerts, like last summer's Kansas City show where Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes escorted him onstage. Last night at his second show at Houston's NRG Stadium, Morgan got escorted onstage by onetime Astros pitcher Roger Clemens and Drake. Three controversial figures!

Wallen and Clemens both have reputations for regularly acting with some entitlement, to put it lightly. Drake, who in 2023 appeared in Wallen's "You Broke My Heart" video, tends to come off off a bit less aggressive than Wallen and Clemens do, but you probably don't need me to go into detail about his own beleaguered public image as of late. Wallen walked out onstage with the two guys in Houston while wearing a shirt for the similarly-polarizing Kid Rock, who, like Wallen, has a bar in Nashville that's made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Anyway -- that's my long-winded way of explaining that I'd do just about anything to avoid being in a room with these three dudes together. (Wallen's first night in Houston, which kicked off the I’m The Problem Tour, featured appearances from former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson and business mogul Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.) Watch Wallen's entrance below.