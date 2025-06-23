Ada Lea’s Great “something in the wind” Has A Nathan Fielder-Inspired Ice Skating Video

Skip to Content
After kicking out a few stray tracks last year, Montreal's Alexandra Levy properly launched into her next Ada Lea album cycle last month with "baby blue frigidaire mini fridge," the lead single from when i paint my masterpiece. The album boasts an ambitious and varied 16-song tracklist — appropriate coming four years after her last LP — and today we hear another one of them, "something in the wind." The track lives up to its title with lots of brisk forward momentum. As Levy explains in a press release, tempo played an important role in the writing process:

I had a dream about this song and remember nothing. There is a constant in everyone’s life, which is the dream. When we recorded the song, Luke, who produced it, suggested we slow it down so Tasy could improvise a busy drum solo. Then, Jonas, engineer, sped the song up to its regular speed. Like a slowed down wink to Leonard Cohen himself.

Inspired by Nathan Fielder's "miracle over the mojave" on The Rehearsal, which taught her that anything is possible, Levy spent six months learning how to ice skate for the "something in the wind" video. Brittney Canda directed the clip, which you can watch below.

when i paint my masterpiece is out 8/8 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

