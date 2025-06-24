Waxahatchee, Magdalena Bay, Los Campesinos!, & More Tell Us Their Song Of The Summer

Forget the solstice -- summer officially begins at Primavera Sound Barcelona. At least, that's how it felt when the Stereogum staff had our little mini-summit at the festival earlier this month. The sea was regularly in eyesight, the ice-cold Estrella Damm lager was flowing, and the sun was beating down with nary a cloud in the sky, which made those super-late-night sets (Turnstile at 3 a.m., anyone?) feel a bit more palatable.

But of course, we weren't there just to have fun. We were there to work. And so we went around asking some of our favorite Primavera performers the hard-hitting questions: What do backflips mean to you? And, below: What's your song of the summer? We didn't really specify which summer, so we got quite a varied range of songs both old and new. Watch our interview subjects chime in below (and follow us on TikTok!).