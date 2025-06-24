Skip to Content
2:02 PM EDT on June 24, 2025

Wellness Check: MJ Lenderman And The Wind

Despite recent headlines, the web is not dead and Stereogum will continue to publish too many articles every day. But we are still ramping up our video efforts because video interviews are very fun, and a lot of artists actually won't even participate in written features anymore.We don't need a Stereogum podcast (we need electricians), but we have a bunch of new series for socials that we'll post on TikTok and all our other social accounts. First up is the premiere of Wellness Check in which Stereogum's wellness correspondent Rachel Brown checks up on bands to find out if they are well.

@stereogum

In the premiere episode of Wellness Check, Stereogum wellness correspondent Rachel Brown checks up on MJ Lenderman And The Wind ? #MJLenderman #JonSamuels #ColinMiller #XandyChelmis #LandonGeorge #RachelBrown #WaterFromYourEyes #Wednesday #wellness #touring

♬ original sound - stereogum

