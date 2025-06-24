TOPS – “Falling On My Sword”

A few days after Memorial Day, the synth-powered Montreal indie-poppers TOPS came back strong with "Chlorine," the lead single from their new album Bury The Key. Those TOPS types have another tune for us today, a hard-charging number called "Falling On My Sword." Informed by band member David Carriere's love of hardcore, this one has more aggressive guitar action than your average TOPS song, but it doesn't go racing out of the sonic universe they've worked so hard to establish over the years.

A word from Carriere:

We were joking around quite a bit when we started writing this song, Jane [Penny] was playing bass which is very out of the norm for us. It’s written from the perspective of a teen girl who thinks that everyone sucks and the societal norm of monogamous commitment is pathetic. I guess it could be from the perspective of an adult as well. We tried to lay the song out in the form of a hardcore punk/beatdown tune, with tritone power chords and a breakdown (for moshing). In the end it sounds more like a TOPS song than anything else but it was a fun diversion that led us to a cool new place.

If you want to be taken to that cool place too, watch JJ Stratford's video for the song below.

Bury The Key is out 8/22 via Ghostly. Pre-order it here.