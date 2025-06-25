Clairo Looks Glamorous As Hell In Kim Tee & koby’s “Lemonhead” Video

For a long time, Clairo simply did not make music videos. She still doesn't do it very often, and whenever she does, it feels like an event. Last year, she dropped the indie wrestling spectacular "Juna," her first-ever video for album cut. After that, she went with spooky yeti shenanigans in "Sexy To Someone" and got "Weird Al" Yankovic to play her in "Terrapin." Now, Clairo is in a new music video, looking cooler than hell, and it's not even for her own song.

Yesterday, a few artists with Clairo connections got together to release a slinky dance-pop single called "Lemonhead." The lead artists are Kim Tee and koby. Tee is Clairo's guitarist and musical director, while koby is a producer from her circle. The track's vocal comes from JDM Global, better known as Josh Mehling, from Clairo's pandemic band Shelly. In the video for "Lemonhead," Clairo smokes cigarettes and struts around New York, a great city. There's not much to it, but she comes off as a real-deal pop star. Check it out below.

"Lemonhead" is out now on Harvard Records/FADER Distribution.