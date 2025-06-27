Lorde Performs Virgin For The First Time In Surprise Glastonbury Set

Today, Lorde released her much-anticipated fourth album Virgin, and guess what: It's fucking great! Good job, Lorde! She has been building up to that release for a long time, but she hasn't really been performing live, unless you count lip-syncing "What Was That" at Washington Square Park during what turned out to be the guerrilla video shoot. Even when she went on Colbert a few nights ago, Lorde didn't perform. She was saving it up. Earlier today, at 11:30 a.m. UK time, Lorde made a widely rumored surprise appearance at the Glastonbury Festival's Woodsies stage, and she performed every song on the album, in order.

Lorde's Glastonbury set was her first large-scale performance since 2023, and it was her first time singing any of her Virgin songs live. According to Yahoo!, Lorde told the crowd, "This may be a one of one, you know? This record took me a lot. I didn’t know if I would make another record, to be honest, but I’m back here and completely free. I’m so grateful to you for waiting." Once she was through with all 11 album tracks, she sang her hits "Ribs" and "Green Light." Judging by the live videos, the crowd gave her a huge reception, and they screamed along with all the songs that they could've possibly known. Check out some of those videos below.