Princess Nokia – “Drop Dead Gorgeous”

It's hard to tell if it's still fun deciding what 2025's summer superlative is, or if it's gotten boring. As Charli XCX declared during her Coachella set, this will be plenty of people's summers. But where's the creativity in Turnstile Summer or Lizzo Summer? Well, Nuyorican rapper Destiny Frasqueri aka Princess Nokia has a solution for that.

Her raunchy new single "Drop Dead Gorgeous," which is equally as unhinged as the 1999 comedy, thinks outside of the box: "Smoke a cig a in the back of the Walmart summer/ Late night parking lot Ford truck kind of summer / Fuck a guy on his boat for the fun kind of summer," she deadpans over a dull razored synth. "We can do what we want/ Get a gun kind of summer." She also declares: "Free the girl, let’s hope they all get divorced/ Men suck, and they’re only getting worse." It's vicious, but also kinda fun.

Princess Nokia shared, “‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ is a salacious summer anthem that’s all about de-centering men and causing trouble with your girls. It creates a fantasy landscape where girls are lawless, summer is forever and Halloween is around the corner.”

The single comes with a visual by Sebastian Cabrera Chelin. In the video, Princess Nokia smokes weed, dances in a pink bikini, wields a knife, throws a party. After all that, the end depicts her dressed as the biblical Eve eating a bloody heart. The visual's reckless energy feels akin to Harmony Korine's 2012 film Spring Breakers.

This new single is from Nokia's forthcoming album, although there are no other released details. The last full-length she dropped was 2023's i love you but this is goodbye.

Watch the video below.