Chat Pile Defend LCD Soundsystem, Los Campesinos! Explain Haim Beef, & Momma Are Bewildered In Our New Video Q&As

3:47 PM EDT on June 29, 2025

In case you missed it, most of the Stereogum staff went to Barcelona earlier this month for Primavera Sound. We've already fawned over all the best performances we saw on stage. Behind the stages -- or, more accurately, in the festival's designated press areas -- we were keeping our ears to the ground and picking the brains of some of those very performers.

Below, we asked Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield about her plans for new music, we asked Magdalena Bay how they feel about their latest LP Imaginal Disk being RateYourMusic's top-rated album of 2024, and we asked Chat Pile to weigh in on LCD Soundsystem. Digging a little deeper, we asked This Is Lorelei to choose between cigarettes and Diet Coke, we asked Momma to reflect on their childhoods, and we asked Los Campesinos! whether or not the Mediterranean Sea is a good place to think of the future. Check the interviews out below.

Read More:

