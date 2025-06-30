Superdestroyer & PhonesWithChords Announce Surrealist Love Songs EP: Hear “A Psychic Link In Perpetuity”

When two ultra-prolific solo projects join forces and collaborate, what do you call that? They're not solo projects anymore, right? Or maybe they're just two lonely travelers whose paths happened to intersect for a brief moment. I don't know. Superdestroyer is an anonymous bedroom punk situation from Columbus; his most recent LP, Hell is real and all your friends are here., dropped last month. PhonesWithChords, meanwhile, is the alter-ego of Tennessee resident Nick Webber, and he's released two albums, Let's Fall In! and piecemeal, thus far in 2025. Now, Superdestroyer and PhonesWithChords have gotten together to make a collaborative EP called Surrealist Love Songs.

Surrealist Love Songs drops next month, and its Bandcamp genre tags tell a story: "5th wave emo," "bummer punk," "downtempo." The two artists have shared the new song "a psychic link in perpetuity." It sounds like an old Saves The Day track that's being played on toy keyboards and recorded underwater. Below, you will find "a psychic link in perpetuity" and the Surrealist Love Songs tracklist.

<a href="https://superdestroyer.bandcamp.com/album/surrealist-love-songs">Surrealist Love Songs by Superdestroyer</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Together we form a circuit"

02 "emanating a resonant glow."

03 "Once formed, it might be love"

04 "a psychic link in perpetuity"

05 "like loops stacked upon each other, with one another, forever"

The Surrealist Love Songs EP is out 7/11 on Lonely Ghost Records.