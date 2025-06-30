Foo Fighters Return With Minor Threat Cover

Foo Fighters have been keeping a low profile since Dave Grohl revealed last year that he fathered a child outside his marriage, but things seem to be picking back up. After a flurry of surprise Grohl solo appearances and big-event Nirvana reunions, Foo Fighters announced their live return will be in Jakarta in October. They also recently fired Josh Freese, the veteran drummer who spent the past two years behind the kit for them. And now they've released a new track — well, kind of new.

Grohl came up in the Washington, DC punk scene, playing drums for the hardcore band Scream. Years before joining Scream, he penned a fan letter to DC scene leader Ian MacKaye, whose label Dischord put out Scream's records. Grohl and MacKaye were recently spotted together at a Devo concert. So it's perhaps not so surprising that the first new Foos release since 2023's But Here We Are is a cover of "I Don't Wanna Hear It" by MacKaye's wildly influential teenage hardcore band, Minor Threat.

The YouTube description reads, "Instrumentals recorded in 1995. Vocals recorded in 2025." That would put the original tracks squarely within the era of Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album, which turns 30 years old this Friday. Foo Fighters have been promoting #FF30 content on their socials and revisiting their career at Substack, so there could be some kind of deluxe reissue situation happening. This cover would certainly make sense as a bonus track. Hear it below.