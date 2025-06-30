For Those I Love Announce New Album Carving The Stone: Hear “No Scheme”

For Those I Love made a grand return last month with "Of The Sorrows," the project's first new song since the award-winning 2021 debut album. It had the air of a new album campaign, and indeed, Dublin's David Balfe is now ready to detail his second LP. Carving The Stone is coming in August, and its next single is out now.

"No Scheme" is a sequel to the prior album's "Top Scheme." Whereas that song was about the thrill of violence, this one is about aging out of youthful chaos into grownup boredom. Don't let the description convince you that the song is a snooze, though. Balfe's beat is intense, and his spoken-word lyrics evoke a vivid splatter of scenes past and present. It's even wilder when he delivers it breathlessly in the live performance video released today.

A word from Balfe:

No Scheme is the spiritual successor to Top Scheme, the only track on the new album with a direct link to the old. Anchored by the same chaos as Top Scheme, No Scheme trades some of its anger for despondency, it's rage for reflection, while never fully leaving that original fire behind. Like much of the album it comes from, whenever it points the finger outwardly, it points it back inwardly too. Hypocrisy, complacency, and culpability are all present, but so too is a search for justice or meaning in an increasingly confusing time. A great deal has changed since I wrote it, but I feel as committed as ever to sharing it with you all.

You can find the live take and the studio recording below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Carving The Stone"

02 "No Quiet"

03 "No Scheme"

04 "The Ox / The Afters"

05 "Civic"

06 "Mirror"

07 "This Is Not The Place I Belong"

08 "Of The Sorrows"

09 "I Came Back To See The Stone Had Moved"

Carving The Stone is out 8/8 via September. Pre-order it here.