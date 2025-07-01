Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
Giveaway

Win The New B-52s 9xLP Box Set The Warner And Reprise Years On Rainbow Vinyl

12:15 PM EDT on July 1, 2025

The B-52s' aren't calling it quits just yet -- they'll be on a joint headlining tour with their friends in Devo later this autumn -- but that doesn't mean it's too early to take a little retrospective. Earlier this month, the campy new wave legends released the box set The Warner And Reprise Years. It's limited to 2,000 copies, but we have one ready to give away to one of you lucky Stereogum readers.

The Warner And Reprise Years compiles eight albums from the B-52s' initial run, pressed across nine LPs: Studio records The B-52's (1979), Wild Planet (1980), Whammy! (1983), Bouncing Off The Satellites (1986), Cosmic Thing (1989), and Good Stuff (1992), along with remix albums Party Mix! (1981) and Mesopotamia (1991). Each album is pressed on a different color, so the set looks just as party-starting as it sounds.

To be eligible to win the box set, you must be subscribed to our remarkable weekly newsletter, the Stereogum Digest. (Do that here if you haven't already.) Winner can be located anywhere in the world and will be chosen randomly. To enter, submit your email address in the form below, or here if you can't see the embed. Submissions will close on Monday, July 7 at noon ET, and we'll reach out to you via email if you win, so check your email on that date. Enter once per email, or you will be disqualified. Good luck!

UPDATE: Congrats to our winner Zack S.!

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from Giveaway

Explore Giveaway
Giveaway

Win Two Discovery Passes To POP Montreal 2025

August 14, 2025
Giveaway

Win David Bowie’s I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016) 18xLP Vinyl Box Set

August 5, 2025
Giveaway

Win Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) Signed By The Whole Band

December 17, 2024
Giveaway

Win 4-Day Weekend Passes To Big Ears 2025

December 3, 2024
Giveaway

Win A Willie Nelson Vinyl & Merch Prize Pack

November 1, 2024
Giveaway

Vacations’ MATES Festival Giveaway: Win Passes, Meal Tickets, & A Signed Poster

October 21, 2024