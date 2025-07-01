Win The New B-52s 9xLP Box Set The Warner And Reprise Years On Rainbow Vinyl

The B-52s' aren't calling it quits just yet -- they'll be on a joint headlining tour with their friends in Devo later this autumn -- but that doesn't mean it's too early to take a little retrospective. Earlier this month, the campy new wave legends released the box set The Warner And Reprise Years. It's limited to 2,000 copies, but we have one ready to give away to one of you lucky Stereogum readers.

The Warner And Reprise Years compiles eight albums from the B-52s' initial run, pressed across nine LPs: Studio records The B-52's (1979), Wild Planet (1980), Whammy! (1983), Bouncing Off The Satellites (1986), Cosmic Thing (1989), and Good Stuff (1992), along with remix albums Party Mix! (1981) and Mesopotamia (1991). Each album is pressed on a different color, so the set looks just as party-starting as it sounds.

To be eligible to win the box set, you must be subscribed to our remarkable weekly newsletter, the Stereogum Digest. (Do that here if you haven't already.) Winner can be located anywhere in the world and will be chosen randomly. To enter, submit your email address in the form below, or here if you can't see the embed. Submissions will close on Monday, July 7 at noon ET, and we'll reach out to you via email if you win, so check your email on that date. Enter once per email, or you will be disqualified. Good luck!

