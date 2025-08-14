Win Two Discovery Passes To POP Montreal 2025

Bonjour! It's almost time again for POP Montréal, which has just released the full lineup for its 24th iteration. From Sept. 24-28, over 200 artists will perform at various venues around the city -- not to mention programming from Film POP, Comedy POP, Kids POP, POP Symposium, Art POP, the Mile End Parade, and more. There's a lot to discover and luckily for you, Stereogum’s got two Discovery Passes to give away.

The Discovery Pass is the best way to experience all things POP Montréal, granting you priority access to music, secret shows, films, conferences, food, and everything else the festival has to offer. This year’s lineup includes the Tubs, Holy Fuck, Lankum, Chanel Beads, Myriam Gendron, Do Make Say Think, Isabella Lovestory, No Joy, Bolis Pupul, Múm, Zola Jesus, U.S. Girls, Little Mazarn, Cootie Catcher, Joseph Shabason, Common Holly, Lael Neale, Fat Dog, Truth Club, Flower Face, and Hand Habits, to name a few.

The only requirement for entering this giveaway is that you must be a subscriber to Stereogum’s flawless weekly newsletter The Stereogum Digest at the time we select the winner. Before you enter, sign up for that below or here if you haven’t already.

This ticket giveaway is open to readers worldwide, but you'll be responsible for your own travel and accommodations if you win. The entry period ends next Thursday, August 21 at noon ET. We'll reach out to the winner via the email entered, so check your inbox when the entry period closes. Use the form below (or here if you can't see the embed). One entry per email. We’ll update this page once the winner is contacted. Good luck!

UPDATE: Congrats to our winner Jack B. Thanks to everyone who entered!