Giveaway

Win David Bowie’s I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016) 18xLP Vinyl Box Set

2:12 PM EDT on August 5, 2025

I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002 – 2016) Box Set

David Bowie's late-era material is getting the box set treatment. The sixth in a series of career-spanning archival releases from the chameleonic rocker, David Bowie 6. I Can't Give Everything Away (2002 – 2016), is out on September 12 on vinyl, cd, and digital. We here at Stereogum can't give everything away either, but we can give away a copy of the vinyl box set -- a whopping 18 LPs total -- to one of you lucky readers.

The I Can't Give Everything Away LP box set compiles Bowie's final four studio albums -- Heathen (2002), Reality (2003), The Next Day (2013), and Blackstar (2016) -- all of which he made with his co-producer Tony Visconti, who had a hand in remastering the music for this new release. The set also includes the 2017 EP No Plan, songs recorded during the Blackstar sessions that Bowie wrote for his off-Broadway play Lazarus. There's a live album documenting his 2002 performance Montreux Jazz Festival, as well as 41 rarities, alternate takes, and B-sides, many of which are previously unreleased. Beyond the music, the box set comes with an 86-page book containing rare photos and memorabilia, including Bowie's notes, drawings, and handwritten lyrics.

To be eligible to win the box set, you can be located anywhere in the world, but you must be subscribed to our spectacular weekly newsletter, the Stereogum Digest. (Sign up here first if you don't already receive it.) A winner will be chosen randomly. To enter, submit your email address in the form below, or here if you can’t see the embed for some reason. Submissions will close on Tuesday, August 19 at noon ET, and we’ll reach out to you via email if you win, so check your email on that date. Enter once per email, or you will be disqualified. Good luck!

UPDATE: Congrats to our winner Eli B.!

I Can't Give Everything Away (2002 – 2016) is out 9/12 via ‎Rhino/Parlophone.

