Win David Bowie’s I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016) 18xLP Vinyl Box Set

David Bowie's late-era material is getting the box set treatment. The sixth in a series of career-spanning archival releases from the chameleonic rocker, David Bowie 6. I Can't Give Everything Away (2002 – 2016), is out on September 12 on vinyl, cd, and digital. We here at Stereogum can't give everything away either, but we can give away a copy of the vinyl box set -- a whopping 18 LPs total -- to one of you lucky readers.

The I Can't Give Everything Away LP box set compiles Bowie's final four studio albums -- Heathen (2002), Reality (2003), The Next Day (2013), and Blackstar (2016) -- all of which he made with his co-producer Tony Visconti, who had a hand in remastering the music for this new release. The set also includes the 2017 EP No Plan, songs recorded during the Blackstar sessions that Bowie wrote for his off-Broadway play Lazarus. There's a live album documenting his 2002 performance Montreux Jazz Festival, as well as 41 rarities, alternate takes, and B-sides, many of which are previously unreleased. Beyond the music, the box set comes with an 86-page book containing rare photos and memorabilia, including Bowie's notes, drawings, and handwritten lyrics.

UPDATE: Congrats to our winner Eli B.!

I Can't Give Everything Away (2002 – 2016) is out 9/12 via ‎Rhino/Parlophone.