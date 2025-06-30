The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Shares Angry Eulogy For Mission: Impossible Composer

In a world of polite, professional eulogies, Chrissie Hynde is bringing passion and brutal honesty. The Pretenders leader took to social media to mourn composer Lalo Schifrin, who passed away last week, and she also used it as an opportunity to rant about modern day composers.

"Farewell Lalo Schifrin! By far and away my favorite soundtrack composer. Anyone who came to see one of our shows in the last couple years will recognize him by our walk on music," she wrote on Instagram. She continued:

I’ve seen so many films and television series lately ruined by crappy incidental music. The bar was set high by Schifrin. Of-course now any idiot can compose on their laptop……(or ‘ interior designers’ who buy a stack of fashion magazines and then go onto destroy a good hotel with their phony credentials…. Or low-vibrational minds who called themselves therapists and then go onto fuck up other people (and sabotage the language with terms like ‘self esteem’’). ..Or people who can stand on their heads and then call themselves yogis……. No, they don’t make ‘em like they used to. RIP Lalo Schifrin XCH

Lalo Schifrin was best known for the Mission: Impossible theme, and he died due to complications from pneumonia. Last year Hynde stirred the pot by posting a list of rules for Pretenders concertgoers, and the backlash only made her double down. Never change Chrissie.

