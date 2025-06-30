Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Shares Angry Eulogy For Mission: Impossible Composer

6:34 PM EDT on June 30, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Chrissie Hynde is seen performing on stage at the charity fundraiser “Night For Ukraine” at The Roundhouse on March 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

|Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

In a world of polite, professional eulogies, Chrissie Hynde is bringing passion and brutal honesty. The Pretenders leader took to social media to mourn composer Lalo Schifrin, who passed away last week, and she also used it as an opportunity to rant about modern day composers.

"Farewell Lalo Schifrin! By far and away my favorite soundtrack composer. Anyone who came to see one of our shows in the last couple years will recognize him by our walk on music," she wrote on Instagram. She continued:

I’ve seen so many films and television series lately ruined by crappy incidental music. The bar was set high by Schifrin.

Of-course now any idiot can compose on their laptop……(or ‘ interior designers’ who buy a stack of fashion magazines and then go onto destroy a good hotel with their phony credentials…. Or low-vibrational minds who called themselves therapists and then go onto fuck up other people (and sabotage the language with terms like ‘self esteem’’). ..Or people who can stand on their heads and then call themselves yogis…….

No, they don’t make ‘em like they used to.

RIP Lalo Schifrin

XCH

Lalo Schifrin was best known for the Mission: Impossible theme, and he died due to complications from pneumonia. Last year Hynde stirred the pot by posting a list of rules for Pretenders concertgoers, and the backlash only made her double down. Never change Chrissie.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DLhVOlWtiKI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bob Weir Dead At 78

January 10, 2026
News

Jenny Lewis Married Her Dog For Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2026
News

DHS Responds To Billie Eilish Calling ICE A “Terrorist Group”

January 10, 2026
News

Washington National Opera Leaving Kennedy Center After 55 Years

January 10, 2026
News

Neil Young Addresses Minneapolis ICE Shooting In Op-Eds: “Wake Up People!”

January 10, 2026
News

Miguel Plays Fallon, Loves Show Me The Body

January 9, 2026