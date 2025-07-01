Nuclear Daisies Announce New Album First Taste Of Heaven: Hear “Infinite Joy”

Nuclear Daisies have announced their sophomore album, First Taste Of Heaven. The band is made up of former Temple Of Angels member Rob Glynn, Ringo Deathstarr's Alex Gehring, and Robby Williams, and they're sharing the new single "Infinite Joy" today.

About the song, Gehring says, “The lyrics perfectly express the depths of depression and the hopelessness that someone can feel to claw their way out of it.” Williams adds:

I’d say it wasn’t specific productions but more specific vibes that we wanted to emulate. We had clear visions of how we wanted certain songs to not only sound, but feel too — very sci-fi and dystopian. One song we wanted to feel like attending the vampire rave from Blade — tense, pulsing, but also a little bit dangerous. We wanted a different track to feel like the underground rave at the end of the world from The Matrix — just sort of this lawless party of no rules at the end of days. There were also times when Alex would be in the booth and we’d say "sing it like you’re crying" or "try it like a dead choir member." There are a lot of wild influences in there that come from disparate places and not just conventional ideas.

First Taste Of Heaven follows their 2022 eponymous debut, and it includes last year's track "Dandelion Wine." Hear "Infinite Joy" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Honey In The Wound"

02 "Dandelion Wine"

03 "Body Turns Blue"

04 "Toad"

05 "Untitled"

06 "Infinite Joy"

07 "Doves"

08 "Fangs"

09 "333"

First Taste Of Heaven is out 8/1 via Portrayal Of Guilt. Pre-order it here.