Nuovo Testamento – “Dream On”

The members of Nuovo Testamento come from LA and Bologna, and some of them have roots in punk and hardcore bands. Together, however, they make joyously cheese dance bangers -- big tunes built on Euro-pop and hi-NRG and Italo disco. Later this month, they'll follow their 2023 debut Love Lines with their new EP Trouble, and they'll also play LA's hardcore-centric Sound And Fury fest. I sadly will not be there at Sound And Fury, but I cannot wait to hear how this music goes over with that crowd.

We've already posted the Trouble singer "Picture Perfect," and it's a banger. Today, the trio shares another banger called "Dream On," which is not an Aerosmith cover. Instead, it's another fizzy, euphoric dance jam that's a whole lot lighter than what you might expect from even the poppiest group on the Sound And Fury lineup. In a press release, the group says, "'Dream On' is about impermanence and seeking belonging. It’s about fading in the light and being told to become a simpler version of yourself, even after you thought you had found your place in the world. 'Dream On' speaks to the constance of change, the falsehood of security, and the reality of having to start over, again and again." Check out director Alfred Lopez's video below.

The Trouble EP is out 7/25 on the group's own Discoteca Italia label.