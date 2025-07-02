Tyler Childers – “Oneida”

The Kentucky roots-music great Tyler Childers has quickly become a full-on star over the past few years, and he's now a regular arena headliner, at least in my part of the country. He deserves it, too. This guy is good. In a few weeks, Childers will follow his 2023 album Rustin' In The Rain with a new one called Snipe Hunter. We already posted the LP's lead single, the longtime Childers live favorite "Nose On The Grindstone." Today, Childers shares the studio version of another Snipe Hunter track that he's been performing for years.

At least according to Setlist.fm, Tyler Childers first performed his song "Oneida" in 2017, and he's played it live a handful of times since then. I bet it goes over huge in concert. On "Oneida," Childers sings about spending some time with an older woman who references movies that he's too young to know. It starts off as a soft country waltz, and it builds into a majestic Southern rocker. Great song.

Along with the "Oneida" studio version, Tyler Childers has shared a new video of himself and his band playing the song live. (They did the same thing with "Nose On The Grindstone.") He's also dropped the Snipe Hunter tracklist. You can find all that below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Eatin’ Big Time"

02 "Cuttin’ Teeth"

03 "Oneida"

04 "Getting To The Bottom"

05 "Bitin’ List"

06 "Nose On The Grindstone"

07 "Watch Out"

08 "Down Under"

09 "Poachers

10 "Snipe Hunt"

11 "Tirtha Yatra"

12 "Tomcat And A Dandy"

13 "Dirty Ought Trill"

Snipe Hunter is out 7/25 on Hickman Holler/RCA. Now, Oneida need to release a song called "Tyler Childers."