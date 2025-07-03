Natural Human Instinct – “Create A Situation” & “Limiter”

Skip to Content
10:04 AM EDT on July 3, 2025

It's been a few years since Gulch, Drain, and Sunami all exploded out of the same region, but San Jose, California remains an absolute hotbed for instinctive, ass-beating hardcore. Natural Human Instinct, a relatively young San Jose band, are a prime example. They put out their first demo in the waning days of 2022, and they've been cranking out righteously jagged music with increasing efficiency ever since, dropping just a few songs at a time. Today, they've got two new ones.

Natural Human Instinct dropped their two-song Promo tape in 2023. Today, NHI follow last year's Second Stage EP with Promo 2, with the new tracks "Create A Situation" and "Limiter." Both songs are short, straightforward, and brutal. They've got metallic parts but they don't overdo the heaviness, and they never really branch off into any particular hardcore subgenre. Like Big Boy, another band from that scene, NHI make tracks that feel like anthems. If you need to shoot a firework into somebody's face tomorrow, these tracks will help you get in the right mindset. Listen below.

Promo 2 is out now on Northern Unrest.

