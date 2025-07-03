Skip to Content
Four Dead In Shooting At Mello Buckzz’s Chicago Record Release Party

11:05 AM EDT on July 3, 2025

A mass shooting outside a Chicago nightclub Wednesday night left four people dead and 14 more injured, NBC Chicago reports. The shooting took place around 11 p.m. outside Artis Lounge in the River North neighborhood, where rapper Mello Buckzz was hosting an album release party.

According to police, a person opened fire on the crowd outside the venue from a dark-colored vehicle as it drove past. The vehicle immediately fled the scene. The dead reportedly include a 24-year-old man shot in the chest, a 25-year-old man shot in the head, and two women shot in the chest. The boyfriend and best friend of Mello Buckzz were reportedly among those who died. Three more women are in critical condition. No suspect has been taken into custody yet.

Hush, the club that formerly occupied Artis' location at 311 W. Chicago Ave., was declared a "public safety threat" by Chicago police and shut down after a shooting in 2022.

