A$AP Rocky – “pray4dagang” (Feat. KayCyy)

A$AP Rocky has had a pretty wild year. He was facing up to 24 years in prison, but, this past February, was found not guilty of felony assault charges. He was co-chair at this year's Met Gala, where Rihanna showed off her baby bump, confirming she was pregnant with their third child. He's also starring in Spike Lee's latest film Highest 2 Lowest that's out 8/22 and on Apple TV+ 9/5. Today, he's returned with a new single “pray4dagang" featuring Kenyan-American rapper KayCyy via A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records, which is exclusively on Apple Music for 24 hours beginning July 4th.

Rocky premiered “pray4dagang” featuring KayCyy at his brand AWGE’s Paris Fashion Week show last week. It was the second time AWGE showed at Paris Fashion Week.

I'm ashamed to say that I do not have Apple Music and can only tell you about the short preview that's available to me. Based on what I've heard, Rocky is deep in his thoughts after an intense few years. "Came back home/ Everybody gone, ain't nothin' the same/ Gotta pray4dagang," he raps at one point. "I pray my son picked up my traits and not my ways/ Pray for myself, hope I don't get in my own way."

UPDATE: There is now an official video for "pray4dagang." Watch below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=-3slepL5VwQ

“pray4dagang” will eventually be available on all streaming services.