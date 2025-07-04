Skip to Content
Benny The Butcher – “Summer ’25”

12:03 PM EDT on July 4, 2025

Last year, Griselda's Benny The Butcher released Summertime Butch with Black Soprano Family, the Buffalo-based collective comprised of Rick Hyde, ELCamino, Fuego Base, Sule, ImYoungWorld and Flames Dot Malik. Following May's Excelsior, Benny The Butcher has returned with more of that gripping summertime energy with new single "Summer '25" and the announcement of Summertime Butch 2 that's out July 16.

"Summer '25," opens with a sample of Jonathan Richman's "That Summer Feeling," where his isolated vocals declare: "That summer feeling is gonna haunt you for the rest of your life." It's an ominous statement that's only heightened by Benny The Butcher's reflective raps.

"Spent last summer broke, but, now wе up," he mentions at one point. He also nods at the forthcoming mixtape: "It's Summertime Butch deuce, I had to make it annual/ In a pot scrapin' granules, this how I made it tangible." Butch takes into account all that's changed within a year and the good stuff he's got cooking for the future.

Watch the video for "Summer '25" below.

Summertime Butch 2 is out 7/16.

