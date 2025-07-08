Hot Chip – “Devotion”

Hot Chip have been together over two decades, releasing eight studio albums. It's too bad they don't have a best-of compilation... until now! Today, the group announced their career-spanning compilation Joy In Repetition , out September 5 via Domino. They've also shared a new single "Devotion" and an accompanying video directed by Will Kindrick and filmed in Japan.

“There’s joy in doing something again and again,” vocalist Alexis Taylor said. “That’s true of rhythms, of grooves and of making records together for 20 years. We’re still doing it. We still love doing it.”

The new single's title is nod to the group's commitment to the group throughout the years. It's "a celebration of the devotion to doing this project together," Taylor says of the song. "I think of Joe as being like Brian Wilson, with this huge dedication to finding how to make the most amazing pop music," he added.

In the colorful video, Kindrick focuses on a dedicated keibiin (Japanese security guards). He proudly prepares to monitor whatever pedestrian situation might arise, whole throwing in some funky dance moves.

"I was waiting for a train and noticed a stoic security guard standing on the platform, his arm extended, robotically waving what looked like a lightsabre, and the most hyper-focused stare I’ve ever seen in my life," Kindrick said. "There was nothing behind those eyes but pure devotion to his craft. I started thinking about these humble heroes hitting the streets every morning—rain or shine—guiding us through traffic, telling us where to park, protecting us from obliviously stepping into active construction zones. What about the individual underneath the helmet? This video is me pouring one out on the curb for the devoted, hard-working keibiin everywhere!”

Watch the video for "Devotion" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Ready For The Floor

02 Boy From School

03 One Life Stand

04 Night And Day

05 Flutes

06 Hungry Child

07 Over And Over

08 Positive

09 Look At Where We Are

10 Need You Now

11 Eleanor

12 Huarache Lights

13 Melody of Love

14 I Feel Better

15 Devotion

Joy In Repetition is out 9/5 via Domino.