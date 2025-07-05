Skip to Content
Watch Tool Cover “Hand Of Doom” At Black Sabbath Farewell Show

2:55 PM EDT on July 5, 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Andrew Watt, Maynard James Keenan and Wolfgang Van Halen perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

|Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Black Sabbath's farewell concert is happening now at the Birmingham festival Back To The Beginning. The four original members are doing one last performance together, and bands are paying homage to the metal veterans with covers. It'll also be Ozzy Osbourne's final performance. Judas Priest tackled “War Pigs” ahead of the show, and today Tool played "Hand Of Doom" at the festival.

"Hand Of Doom" comes from Black Sabbath's 1970 album Paranoid. Earlier in the day Tool's Danny Carey participated in a drum circle with Brann Dailor (Mastodon), Eloy Casagrande (Slipknot), and Mario Duplantier (Gojira) during Mastodon’s “Supernaut” cover. Carey and bandmate Adam Jones also played in one of the supergroup sets alongside Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, and Rudy Sarzo, and their covers included Sabbath's "Snowblind" and Priest's "Breaking The Law." Tool’s three-song set also included “Forty Six & 2” and “Ænema.” See some associated media below.

