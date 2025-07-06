Rubber Band Gun Announces New Album Record Deal With God: Hear “Thunder Is A Knock”

Kevin Basko, the Philly singer-songwriter who used to be a touring member of Foxygen and has worked with artists like John Andrews & The Yawns, the Lemon Twigs, and Thank You, Thank You, releases a lot of music of his own under the moniker Rubber Band Gun. Back in April he released his latest LP Haters And Lovers, and today -- which also happens to be Basko's birthday -- he's already announced its follow-up. It's called Record Deal With God, which is a great title. It doesn't look like he's shared the release date or full tracklist yet, but he's previewing the record with today's lead single "Thunder Is A Knock." It's a nice bit of chilled-out psychedelic folk featuring drums by Jem Seidel and piano by Cole Berggren. Check it out below.

<a href="https://rubberbandgun.bandcamp.com/track/thunder-is-a-knock">Thunder Is a Knock by Rubber Band Gun</a>